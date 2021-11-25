SOMESING Price Up 79.6% Over Last Week (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $309.86 million and $421.41 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded up 79.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00066750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00078989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00099327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.10 or 0.07609532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,041.17 or 0.99831786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,094,861 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

