Sparkle Loyalty Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $21,611.67 and approximately $379.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00046171 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00242605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089055 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.