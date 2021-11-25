SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.09. The company had a trading volume of 570,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,146. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $92.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.01.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.