SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Hatton Consulting Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,830 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 5.1% of Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hatton Consulting Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,350 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,942,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,304 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,534,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,759,000 after buying an additional 1,207,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $38.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

