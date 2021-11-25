SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.7% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

