SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Stake Increased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF makes up 1.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 100.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $40.64 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

