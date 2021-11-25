SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.73. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

