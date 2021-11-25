Spectrecoin Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.00206622 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00036242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.06 or 0.00743082 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00015823 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00078571 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

