Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 22,181 Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Co-Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $244.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of -3.29. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CODX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

