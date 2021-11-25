Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,634 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

NYSE ETWO opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.96. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $237,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 153,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 98,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,647 and sold 860,391 shares valued at $10,469,036. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

