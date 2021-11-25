Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $165,000 in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OSBC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean acquired 2,962 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $34,714.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,668.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 10,497 shares of company stock worth $123,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $386.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

