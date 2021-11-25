Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 15,362 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of GSI Technology worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 482.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 254,355 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $5.89 on Thursday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $143.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.77.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 61.13%.

In related news, Director Robert Yau sold 28,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $167,961.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

