Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 60,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 54,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.42 million, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter.

Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

