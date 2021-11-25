Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 41,217 Shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,217 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Steel Connect worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 31.6% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,156 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 30,840.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Steel Connect during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Shares of STCN opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.45%.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.