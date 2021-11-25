SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to report ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.68). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%.

SQZ stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,843. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 193.3% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,056,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 73,690 shares during the period. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.