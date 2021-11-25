SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.20. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.42.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average is $74.30. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $80.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,955,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,411,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,416,000 after purchasing an additional 442,246 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,076,000 after purchasing an additional 342,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

