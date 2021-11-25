SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.42.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $80.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

