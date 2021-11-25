Staffline Group’s (STAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 59.90 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.34. The company has a market cap of £99.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94. Staffline Group has a 12-month low of GBX 35.05 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.40 ($1.21).

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

