Staffline Group’s (STAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.
Shares of Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 59.90 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.34. The company has a market cap of £99.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.94. Staffline Group has a 12-month low of GBX 35.05 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.40 ($1.21).
