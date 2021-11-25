State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 702 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 191,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $134.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

