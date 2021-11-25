State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,217 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMBI. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

