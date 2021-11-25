State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Meredith worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Meredith by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Meredith by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Meredith by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 86,083 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Meredith by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meredith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

MDP stock opened at $58.88 on Thursday. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.84 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.66%. Meredith’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

