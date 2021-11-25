State Street Corp Acquires 82,120 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 2,507.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,120 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 354,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,642,000 after purchasing an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 241,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 41,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 46,562 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HOV opened at $93.00 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $146.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.59. The company has a market cap of $581.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.46.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $690.68 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 22.47%.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

