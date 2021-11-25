State Street Corp Buys 33,852 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,852 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 125.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 239.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKE opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.64 million, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

