State Street Corp Increases Stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

State Street Corp grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.79% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $10,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,638 shares of company stock worth $1,034,292 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82. The company has a market cap of $654.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

