State Street Corp Takes $9.99 Million Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 842,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,992,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $32,618,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $6,739,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $2,391,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTLP. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

