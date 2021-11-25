State Street Corp Takes Position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,053,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMMO by 371.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,495,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after buying an additional 3,541,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMMO by 40.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after buying an additional 825,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMMO by 150.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 718,971 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 554.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 570,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 574,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 55,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POWW shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $72,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POWW stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $718.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.00 and a beta of -0.59.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. AMMO had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.96%. Research analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

