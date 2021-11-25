State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

State Street Corp cut its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.03% of Ooma worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Ooma by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 152,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ooma by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ooma by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OOMA stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $478.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OOMA. B. Riley increased their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

