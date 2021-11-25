Status (SNT) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. Status has a market cap of $326.05 million and approximately $22.55 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0939 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

