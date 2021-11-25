Stephen A. Riddick Sells 1,920 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $51.32 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,924,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 4.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,232,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,868,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 18.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 69,479 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth about $18,151,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tenable by 200.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

