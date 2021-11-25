Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) COO Luis Massiani Sells 51,864 Shares

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

