Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Receives $27.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STVN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $23,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at $20,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,177. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.74. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.