Steve Ming Lo Sells 1,582 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $24,188.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.19.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,851,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,633,000 after purchasing an additional 160,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RealReal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after buying an additional 316,574 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in RealReal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 897,537 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,110,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,228,000 after buying an additional 633,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RealReal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after buying an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

