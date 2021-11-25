Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,438 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 860% compared to the typical daily volume of 254 call options.

NYSE DY opened at $98.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.59. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

