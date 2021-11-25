Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,699 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.8% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.07. 3,729,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,348,268. The stock has a market cap of $221.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $131.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

