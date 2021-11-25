Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Amgen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amgen by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.76. The company has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

