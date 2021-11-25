Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 748 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,588,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.17. The firm has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

