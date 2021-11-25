Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 76 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 185.8% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $975,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $1,359,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.