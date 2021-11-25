Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) shares fell 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. 3,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 157,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STOK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $426,683. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $178,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

