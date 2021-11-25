Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.32.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $255.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.39 and its 200-day moving average is $263.89. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

