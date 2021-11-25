Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar Sells 3,800 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $53,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $65,474.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $66,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $384,778.24.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 74.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 638,236 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 10.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,942,000 after buying an additional 275,702 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,648.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 173,090 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

