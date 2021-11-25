Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sunrun by 585.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sunrun by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $93,636.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,260 shares of company stock worth $9,224,221. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.