Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SWMAY. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

