Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives $110.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYIEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Symrise from €105.00 ($119.32) to €110.00 ($125.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. Symrise has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

