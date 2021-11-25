SynLev Trading Up 87.5% Over Last 7 Days (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded up 98.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. SynLev has a total market cap of $219,313.09 and $1.05 million worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SynLev has traded 87.5% higher against the US dollar. One SynLev coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00045556 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00240202 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00088506 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev (SYN) is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

SynLev Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

