Syquant Capital Sas Takes $1.43 Million Position in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Soliton makes up about 0.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SOLY. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Soliton by 11.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Soliton by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton in the second quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Soliton by 497.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Soliton alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ SOLY opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.83 million, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.17. Soliton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.