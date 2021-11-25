Syquant Capital Sas Takes $12.10 Million Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 357,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,095,000. Medallia comprises approximately 7.4% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Syquant Capital Sas owned 0.22% of Medallia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Medallia by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,431,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,319,000 after buying an additional 288,342 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia during the second quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallia during the first quarter worth approximately $14,650,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Medallia by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Medallia by 18.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLA. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Truist lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $79,503.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,780.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Borge Hald sold 305,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $10,348,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 505,184 shares of company stock valued at $17,122,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

MDLA opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

