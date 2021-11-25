Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.33. 1,684,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.90 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

