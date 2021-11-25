Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 368,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $4,343,000.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.71. 6,984,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,791,735. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $96.14 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.57. The firm has a market cap of $626.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

