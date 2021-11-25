Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after buying an additional 597,872 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after buying an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $55,754,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $41,819,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.95.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $164.31 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

