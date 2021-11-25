TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 11.8% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price traded up 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.67. 113,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,691,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

