TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 11.8% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price traded up 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.67. 113,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,691,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.26.
The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
